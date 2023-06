CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Friday morning.

Officials say a 20-year-old man was transported to the hospital from the 900 block of Royal Road.

20 year old male GSW to the stomach. 900 Block of Royal Road. Transported in stable condition to University Hospitals. Shell casings recovered on scene. pic.twitter.com/0voROrdS9Y — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 9, 2023

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, Cleveland EMS confirmed.

EMS transported the man to University Hospitals in stable condition.

