2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ashtabula man charged with deadly shooting at auto parts store found incompetent to stand trial

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 54-year-old Ashtabula man charged with three felony charges for allegedly shooting a man and woman at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in May, has now been found incompetent to stand trial at this time.

David Montalban is charged with aggravated murder, murder and attempted murder.

David Montalban
David Montalban((Source: Ashtabula police))

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said officers responded to the store in the 1100 block of Prospect Rd. shortly after 3 p.m. May 5, for a report of a man firing a gun in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they said Montalban was still holding the semi-automatic handgun. Officers said he dropped the weapon when ordered and surrendered.

According to Chief Stell, the female victim, Rihana Gilbert, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male victim, Timothy Campbell, 33, was carrying a small child as he ran from the shooter. The shooter chased him to the rear of the store, where he was shot, said Chief Stell.

Campbell managed to flee the store and was located several blocks away. He was transported to the Ashtabula County Medical Center and then taken by medical helicopter to an undisclosed hospital.

Chief Stell said Campbell suffered serious injuries, but the child was not injured.

According to Chief Stell, there is no motive and the victims did not know each other or Montalban.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

Akron police render first aid to 2 separate shooting victims
The Center for African American History, Art and Culture
Euclid church holding its first ever Juneteenth parade and events
Lakewood homicide
Man takes own life after fatal shooting at his home, Lakewood police say
Euclid Juneteenth Parade