Video shows Cleveland AMBER Alert children rescued by Indiana authorities at gun point

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On June 17, an AMBER Alert was issued for two endangered children taken from Cleveland and new video shows the moment they were rescued by the Indiana State Patrol at a gas station in Waterloo, Indiana.

The suspect in their abduction was their mother, 34-year-old Christian Elain Salinas, and the children’s father 33-year-old Andrew J. Lopez.

In body camera video, Lopez admits to authorities that his wife was having a mental issue, after trying to overdoes on pills.

While in the hospital he claims Ohio Child and Family Services were going to take the two children and that’s why they ran.

In the video, a deputy is heard saying Salinas was clearly having a mental crisis, as she was proclaiming that, “she was resurrected and the next coming,” because she survived her suicide attempt.

Police said Salinas, was scheduled to surrender custody of her children , but she failed to do so and has made multiple threats to harm the children.

In the video the children are in the backseat of the car, and are both unharmed.

Christian Elain Salinas (WOIO)

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.

