East Cleveland man dies after being shot on Cleveland’s East Side

By Brian Koster and Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A man plowed a pickup truck into a house in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood Wednesday evening after being fatally shot, said Cleveland police.

According to officers, Derek Tyrone Blanding Parks, 24, of East Cleveland, was sitting in a pick-up truck with a 25-year-old woman in the 7400 block of Canton Ave. around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said three men approached the truck, tried to rob the couple and shot Parks in the head. After he was shot, Parks crashed his truck into a house.

EMS transported Parks to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

After the shooting, the woman fled the scene and ran to a nearby gas station. Police said she suffered hearing loss and a sprained elbow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a reward of up to $5,000.00 may be available.

