Lakewood man one of first to be wanted for new Ohio law

Erick Buckley is one of the first to be a fugitive for a new Ohio law for strangulation.
Erick Buckley is one of the first to be a fugitive for a new Ohio law for strangulation.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In April, a new Ohio law went into effect turning the act of strangulation into a felony, and a Lakewood man is one of the first fugitives facing the new charge.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, in May Erick Buckley is accused of strangling his victim in a case of domestic violence.

Buckley has a history of of domestic violence, convicted in Lakewood Municipal Court in August of last year.

Buckley is easy to identify because of a “G10″ tattoo over his left eye.

Under the new law, the degree of the felony changes based on whether or not the defendant knew the person they were strangling.

It starts off as a fifth degree felony, but rises to a fourth degree if the victim was a roommate, family member or someone they are dating.

It rises to a third degree felony is the defendant has been previously convicted of a violent felony, or if they knew the victim was pregnant at the time of the attack.

Buckley is 5′2″ and weighs 120 pounds and was last known to be staying in the 12000 block of Clifton Avenue in Lakewood.

Anyone with information on Buckley’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

