2 people killed, 1 injured in Corlett neighborhood shooting

Cleveland police say two people have died and another was shot after a shooting in the Corlett...
Cleveland police say two people have died and another was shot after a shooting in the Corlett neighborhood early Wednesday.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say two people have died and another was shot after a shooting in the Corlett neighborhood early Wednesday.

EMS says two people were transported from the area of Harvard Avenue and East 150th Street.

Officials say the call came in for the shooting around 12:40 a.m..

Police could not confirm any information about the victims.

EMS could not share any information on the third victim.

Both people transported by EMS were taken to University Hospitals in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

