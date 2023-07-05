2 people killed, 1 injured in Corlett neighborhood shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say two people have died and another was shot after a shooting in the Corlett neighborhood early Wednesday.

EMS says two people were transported from the area of Harvard Avenue and East 150th Street.

Officials say the call came in for the shooting around 12:40 a.m..

On scene of a fatal shooting and a GSW to Metro in critical condition. This is Harvard Avenue and E150th. A very large crowd of onlookers are complicating the Cleveland Police Investigation. pic.twitter.com/HVQGRovk6R — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 5, 2023

Police could not confirm any information about the victims.

EMS could not share any information on the third victim.

Both people transported by EMS were taken to University Hospitals in critical condition.

