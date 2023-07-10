Collinwood shootout leaves 17-year-old dead, councilman says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shootout in Collinwood led to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old, according to Councilman Michael Polensek.

The councilman said around 4:25 Sunday afternoon, two groups of young men began shooting at each other from two allegedly stolen cars.

Councilman Polensek said he was told on scene over 60 shell casings were identified throughout a number of streets in the neighborhood, shutting five streets down for several hours.

During the shootout, Councilman Polensek said a 17-year-old passenger was fatally shot.

The councilman said while he was on scene, several neighbors came out to tell him these shootings seem to be happening more and more often.

“I refuse to live like this and I won’t let my citizens live like this either!” Councilman Polensek said.

19 News reached out to Cleveland police to confirm details of the shooting, but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

