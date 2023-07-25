Business owner in The Flats says staff ‘Feel unsafe even walking to their cars’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The violence in downtown Cleveland is causing one business owner to speak up and call for more communication and a better relationship between business owners and the police.

“We have to do an emergency meeting today {Tuesday}; they have been feeling unsafe even walking to their cars,” said Frozen Daiquiri Bar & Restaurant owner James Cleveland.

Cleveland said he has had concerns about the safety of his patrons and staff for months and feels there is a lack of a police presence in the area.

“We told them, ‘Hey, we are having a big event; please get ready to disperse a large crowd. Can you please send some officers down here to make sure they get to their vehicles safely,’” said Cleveland.

Cleveland explains it is a regular struggle is getting the police to come to the area for special events or on days they are expecting large crowds.

When the business closes, he wants law enforcement to manage the activity out on the street.

But he said frequent calls to the police are met with confusing directions on who to call next and the end result is officers never coming to the area.

“We can’t control what people do outside these four walls,” said Cleveland.

Recent events have only added to his concerns.

Monday morning, police said a shooting right outside the building landed a person in the hospital.

The violence in downtown Cleveland is causing one business owner to speak up and call for more communication and a better relationship between business owners and the police. (Source: James Cleveland)

Cleveland said his staff have reported several vehicle break-ins and are worried about getting robbed on the way to their cars at the end of the night.

A lifelong dream of the Cleveland native was to own a business in the city, but now he is desperate for some help.

“Presence, presence is important, but having that relationship and having that communication and conversation between the businesses, the patrons, the guests, and the community is way more important than just the presence,” said Cleveland.

He said it starts with better communication between businesses and the police.

19 News reached out to the Cleveland Police Department with questions about how the area is patrolled and for response to Cleveland’s concerns but did not receive a response to the inquiries.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.