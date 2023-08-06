Social media reacts to José Ramírez, Tim Anderson fight during Guardians game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The social media world lit on fire following Saturday night’s base-brawl between Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez and Chicago White Sox SS Tim Anderson.

The fight broke out in the bottom of the 6th inning after Ramirez hit an RBI double.

Tom Hamilton, who was calling the game, provided commentary throughout the duration of the play and ensuing fight.

“DOWN GOES ANDERSON. DOWN GOES ANDERSON”



Tom Hamilton is a legend

The dugout-clearing brawl since has garnered massive attention throughout social media, including from Cleveland’s own Donovan Mitchell and Stipe Miocic.

Hey @MrLapara, thanks for choosing baseball, not sure I'd want to face that haymaker in the ring. — Stipe Miocic

José Ramírez, Right Hook Mechanics (slow) pic.twitter.com/PUCTFRr2a5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 6, 2023

just saw that Jose replay and he hit more flush than we see all day — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District

How many times has someone been dropped in a baseball fight? I can only remember Mickey Rivers/Bill Lee in 1976. Odor/Bautista came close. Now Ramirez / Tim Anderson. Waiting on @GlobeBobRyan for official answers. — Bill Simmons

The Guardians’ AA-league affiliate Akron Rubber Ducks also chimed in on the brawl.

Jose — Akron RubberDucks

The MLB has not yet announced any suspensions or fines for either team for their respective roles in the brawl.

Jose explains what lead up to the fight, and acknowledges the support he received from his teammates.



Jose explains what lead up to the fight, and acknowledges the support he received from his teammates.

Jose also says this team supports each other no matter what, and not just in heated situations.

