Social media reacts to José Ramírez, Tim Anderson fight during Guardians game

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off...
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The social media world lit on fire following Saturday night’s base-brawl between Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez and Chicago White Sox SS Tim Anderson.

The fight broke out in the bottom of the 6th inning after Ramirez hit an RBI double.

Tom Hamilton, who was calling the game, provided commentary throughout the duration of the play and ensuing fight.

The dugout-clearing brawl since has garnered massive attention throughout social media, including from Cleveland’s own Donovan Mitchell and Stipe Miocic.

The Guardians’ AA-league affiliate Akron Rubber Ducks also chimed in on the brawl.

The MLB has not yet announced any suspensions or fines for either team for their respective roles in the brawl.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

