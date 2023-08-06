2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Tim Anderson and José Ramírez exchange punches, 6 ejected in White Sox-Guardians brawl

Guardians and White Sox brawl (AP Photo/ Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians and White Sox brawl (AP Photo/ Sue Ogrocki)(AP Photo/ Sue Ogrocki)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox and José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians exchanged punches at second base Saturday night, triggering a bench-clearing melee in the sixth inning that led to six ejections.

Ramírez appeared to connect with a right hand to the face of Anderson, who fell backward to the ground. A long fight ensued, one of the nastiest in the majors in recent years.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase, and Chicago manager Pedro Grifol were ejected for their actions later in a brawl that included multiple flare-ups on the infield and in foul territory. It took 15 minutes before order was restored.

The altercation began when Ramírez slid headfirst into second with an RBI double and Anderson stood over him, straddling Ramírez. When Ramírez got up, he pointed his finger in Anderson’s face and yelled, prompting them to square off.

Anderson dropped his mitt and threw the first punch, setting off a fight that saw both dugouts and bullpens empty onto the infield at Progressive Field. Sarbaugh and Clase were the primary figures in subsequent escalations during the delay.

Anderson had to be forcibly taken into the dugout by members of the coaching staff, but returned to the field several minutes later from the clubhouse. Chicago teammate Andrew Vaughn physically carried Anderson down the steps following the latter outburst.

The White Sox held a 5-1 lead when the game was delayed.

After Anderson went down, the shortstop got up incensed and did all he could to get at Cleveland’s All-Star third baseman while being restrained by several teammates.

Tempers temporarily calmed before Francona and Grifol had words, leading to pushing and shoving by players and coaches on both teams as the crowd roared.

It took umpires several minutes to gain control of the situation and sort through what happened before announcing the ejections.

Ramírez and Anderson likely face suspensions, and perhaps other participants as well. Chicago entered 25 games under .500, but Cleveland was only 2 1/2 games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
Andrés Giménez hits 2-run HR, two doubles as Guardians beat White Sox 4-2
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates at first after hitting an RBI single off Chicago...
Josh Naylor, Tyler Freeman headed to injured list
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee tosses a comebacker from Houston Astros'...
Guardians swept in Houston, drop series finale 3-2
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez, right, is congratulated by manager Dusty Baker...
Framber Valdez throws 16th no-hitter in Astros history in 2-0 victory over Guardians