14-year-old Cleveland boy killed in suspected homicide, medical examiner says

14-year-old Cleveland boy killed in suspected homicide, medical examiner says
14-year-old Cleveland boy killed in suspected homicide, medical examiner says
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old Cleveland boy was killed in a suspected homicide Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

The boy, identified as Terrion Malone, was found dead in the road in the 10500 block of Massie Avenue.

No other information was released on the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

