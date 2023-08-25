269,400 FirstEnergy customers without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of FirstEnergy customers are without power in Northeast Ohio due to severe storms that hit the area starting Wednesday and continuing in to the early morning hours on Friday.

As of 1:45 a.m. on Friday, 269,471 Ohio FirstEnergy customers are without power.

That’s a jump from 223,214 at 1:18 a.m., and 177,000 at 1 p.m.

Here are the Northeast Ohio counties with the most power outages according to FirstEnergy’s outage map as of 1:45 a.m.:

Ashland: 36

Ashtabula: 1,083

Cuyahoga: 65,522

Erie: 5,991

Geauga: 24,201

Huron: 275

Lake: 36,172

Lorain: 15,165

Medina: 3,381

Portage: 29,223

Ottawa: 2082

Stark: 7,594

Summit: 29,536

Trumbull: 12,227

[ Click here to see the FirstEnergy Storm Center outage map and estimated restoration time for your area ]

There were tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service for 14 counties in Northeast Ohio, which all expired by 12:45 a.m. on Friday.

[ Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast ]

