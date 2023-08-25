2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

269,400 FirstEnergy customers without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Power Outages
Power Outages(KTTC)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of FirstEnergy customers are without power in Northeast Ohio due to severe storms that hit the area starting Wednesday and continuing in to the early morning hours on Friday.

As of 1:45 a.m. on Friday, 269,471 Ohio FirstEnergy customers are without power.

That’s a jump from 223,214 at 1:18 a.m., and 177,000 at 1 p.m.

Here are the Northeast Ohio counties with the most power outages according to FirstEnergy’s outage map as of 1:45 a.m.:

  • Ashland: 36
  • Ashtabula: 1,083
  • Cuyahoga: 65,522
  • Erie: 5,991
  • Geauga: 24,201
  • Huron: 275
  • Lake: 36,172
  • Lorain: 15,165
  • Medina: 3,381
  • Portage: 29,223
  • Ottawa: 2082
  • Stark: 7,594
  • Summit: 29,536
  • Trumbull: 12,227

[ Click here to see the FirstEnergy Storm Center outage map and estimated restoration time for your area ]

There were tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service for 14 counties in Northeast Ohio, which all expired by 12:45 a.m. on Friday.

[ Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast ]

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Lakewood firefighters use inflatable rafts to reach cars submerged in the flood waters on I-90...
Lakewood braces for round 2 of severe storms while cleaning up damage from flood
Thousands still without power in Lorain County as they brace for 2nd round of severe storms
Thousands still without power in Lorain County as they brace for 2nd round of severe storms
Lorain County families clean-up after flooding
Lorain flash flooding leaves family with several feet of water in their garage
Thousands still without power in Lorain County as they brace for 2nd round of severe storms
Thousands still without power in Lorain County as they brace for 2nd round of severe storms