19 First Alert Day: Heat today; potential for severe storms tonight

19 First Alert Weather Day Gif
19 First Alert Weather Day Gif(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:02 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hot and tropical air mass in place today. The real heavy storms have moved out of our area for now. Isolated morning showers and storms. Be very alert for flooded roadways this morning. Expect a mostly cloudy sky through the day. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s. It’ll feel like it is in the 90s to around 100 degrees when you factor in the humidity level. A cold front will be slowly tracking through the area tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and storms develop tonight. A few storms could turn severe. It remains muggy through tomorrow. Cooler air temperature tomorrow with high temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

