Cleveland firefighters working active house fire in Stockyards neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters are on-scene at a house fire in the 3200 block of West 84th Street Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors tell 19 News one man lives in the house firefighters are working on.

Eyewitnesses say he was rescued from the house and left the scene in an ambulance.

Cleveland EMS has not confirmed any transports as of 6 p.m..

19 News reporter Michelle Nicks says it appears the heavy smoke was coming from the attic.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

