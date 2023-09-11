2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

Cleveland Police patrol cars.
Cleveland Police patrol cars.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man died following a shooting in Cleveland Sunday evening.

Cleveland Police say the shooting happened at 11:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of E. 145th Street, in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood.

CPD confirmed the man, a 39-year-old, died on the way to the hospital.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Police also confirmed no arrests have been made.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

