1 fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man died following a shooting in Cleveland Sunday evening.

Cleveland Police say the shooting happened at 11:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of E. 145th Street, in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood.

CPD confirmed the man, a 39-year-old, died on the way to the hospital.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Police also confirmed no arrests have been made.

