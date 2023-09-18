Man found murdered on Cleveland street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found murdered on the city’s East side Saturday.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, the victim was found in the 4100 block of E. 108th Street.

EMS transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Brandon Morris, of Cleveland.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for additional information.

