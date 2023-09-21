‘Maddie Strong’: Family, Willowick Police support officer who suffered stroke days before her wedding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A seemingly healthy local officer, ready to say “I do,” is still recovering from a medical emergency days before her big day.

Last week Willowick Patrol Officer Maddie Orton’s life took a turn after suffering a stroke two days before her wedding.

‘Maddie Strong’ are the only 2 words loved ones and the Willowick Police can use to describe the 27-year-old ’s current fight.

“We’re like a 2nd family here. When one of our family members is in trouble or hurting, we come together like this,” said Lt. Keith Lawrence with the Willowick Police Department

Orton’s soon-to-be sister-in-law, Jenna Smith said last Wednesday the healthy Patrol officer was shopping with her mother when she had a stroke.

“She was life-flighted from a community hospital and she’s been in critical care since. Right now, she is stable but still in critical care” said Smith.

Since that traumatic day Smith told 19 News the aspiring detective has undergone several brain surgeries, as her family, work partners, and future life partner Cory Smith continue to stand by her side

“He is her rock. That’s the love of his life He’s been by her bedside 24/7 rotating with her parents” said Smith.

On Monday The department shared a statement from Maddie’s family that said, in part:

“Maddie is a ray of sunshine who lights up any room she walks in with her fun loving and humorous personality. We continue to ask for your prayers of support, love, strength and healing as she continues her journey towards recovery.”

At the Willowick Police Department her fun-loving presence is certainly missed

“It’s very weird. I was supposed to be in her wedding, so it was rough” said Julia Carnett.

Although it is rough now for now, those supporting her said they are hoping and expecting her to be back and better than ever.

“She’s going to come back and we’re going to do it again,” said Carnett.

“I love her so much. She is the strongest girl in the world,” said Smith.

A ‘Maddie Strong Fundraiser” is set for October 21st at Willoughby Eagles to help cover medical costs.

She and her fiancé have yet to set another wedding date.

