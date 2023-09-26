2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 shot at Dave’s Market in Hough, Cleveland police say

Shooting reported at Dave’s Market in Cleveland
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men were shot Tuesday afternoon at the Dave’s Market in the Hough neighborhood.

Officers say the victims are two men, ages 21 and 27.

Emergency personnel took them from East 61st Street and Chester Avenue to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word on the shooter at this time; the investigation is ongoing.

Cleveland police said preliminary investigation indicates there is no connection to Dave’s Market.

A 19 News crew is on the scene now gathering details.

Last year, there was a shooting outside the same supermarket that killed a 30-year-old man.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

