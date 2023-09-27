More than 40 people arrested in 4th violent crime sweep in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple law enforcement officers conducted a fourth violent crime sweep in Cleveland as part of a multi-agency initiative to reduce violent crime.

The latest effort took place in the city’s Third and Fifth Districts on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Bridget Matt:

43 people were arrested on felony charges

27 illegal firearms were seized

6 stolen vehicles were recovered

Cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy, and illegally possessed prescription pills were also taken off the streets

Besides Cleveland police officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, investigators with the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, Ohio Investigative Unit, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and Ohio Department of Youth Services participated in the “targeted saturation event.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.