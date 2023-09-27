2 Strong 4 Bullies
More than 40 people arrested in 4th violent crime sweep in Cleveland

(WTVG)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple law enforcement officers conducted a fourth violent crime sweep in Cleveland as part of a multi-agency initiative to reduce violent crime.

The latest effort took place in the city’s Third and Fifth Districts on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Bridget Matt:

  • 43 people were arrested on felony charges
  • 27 illegal firearms were seized
  • 6 stolen vehicles were recovered
  • Cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy, and illegally possessed prescription pills were also taken off the streets

Besides Cleveland police officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, investigators with the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, Ohio Investigative Unit, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and Ohio Department of Youth Services participated in the “targeted saturation event.”

