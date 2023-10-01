2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

2 charged in Cleveland Stockyards shooting that killed 3-year-old, injured man

Cleveland police investigate incident in Stockyards neighborhood
Cleveland police investigate incident in Stockyards neighborhood(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police on Sunday confirmed two people are now facing charges in the shooting that killed a 3-year-old and injured another man.

The shooting took place around 2:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 66th Street near Denison Avenue on Thursday.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz confirmed 34-year-old Juan Davis, Jr. faces a charge of aggravated murder, and 30-year-old Katherine Treadway faces a charge of murder

3-year-old as Luis Diaz, of Cleveland, was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old sibling when shots rang out.

A man was standing outside the car. The 3-year-old and man were both shot, according to police.

Cleveland EMS took them to MetroHealth, where police said the child later died.

Both will be arraigned in the Cleveland Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house

Latest News

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland hit-skip crash kills 30-year-old woman, police say
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Seaplane crashes into Portage River in Erie Township, knocks down power line
September 30, designated Ohio Missing Persons Day to keep hope alive for families
September 30 designated Ohio Missing Persons Day to keep hope alive for families
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Single-car accident in Marion kills driver