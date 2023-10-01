2 charged in Cleveland Stockyards shooting that killed 3-year-old, injured man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police on Sunday confirmed two people are now facing charges in the shooting that killed a 3-year-old and injured another man.

The shooting took place around 2:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 66th Street near Denison Avenue on Thursday.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz confirmed 34-year-old Juan Davis, Jr. faces a charge of aggravated murder, and 30-year-old Katherine Treadway faces a charge of murder

3-year-old as Luis Diaz, of Cleveland, was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old sibling when shots rang out.

A man was standing outside the car. The 3-year-old and man were both shot, according to police.

Cleveland EMS took them to MetroHealth, where police said the child later died.

We will not rest until those responsible are held accountable and brought to justice. — Mayor Justin M. Bibb (@MayorBibb) September 28, 2023

Both will be arraigned in the Cleveland Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

