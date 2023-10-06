2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Batter up! Savannah Bananas baseball team coming to Cleveland in 2024

Savannah Bananas bring Banana Ball World Tour to Hartford.
Savannah Bananas bring Banana Ball World Tour to Hartford.(thesavannahbananas.com)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Savannah Bananas are coming to Cleveland!

The baseball team is hitting the road in the Summer of 2024, stooping in Cleveland August 10.

The Banana Ball World Tour is bringing the show to fans in six MLB stadiums, according to the team.

“From playing in front of 500,000 fans in 2023 to now entertaining more than one million in 2024, we’re fired up to take this to the MLB level and visit some of the most beautiful and iconic ballparks, as well as watch the Party Animals become the headliner in four different cities. The 2024 Banana Ball World Tour will take our young sport to a higher level than ever before,” said Jesse Cole, Bananas owner.

The tour has a new team and a new rule, according to the team.

The Golden Batter Rule allows a team send any batter in the lineup to hit it any spot once in a game, officials say.

“The goal of this rule is to have your best hitter be able to hit when the game is on the line,” said Cole. “We believe this will make each game as competitive as it gets until the final out of the game.”

The Firefighters are the newest team to be added to the league.

The ticket lottery for the tour will go live after the draft ends Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saint Ignatius freshman football coach has come under fire after inappropriate comments about...
Saint Ignatius: coach made inappropriate comments about St. Edward to players
Breanna McKean
Northeast Ohio high school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities at football game
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Lake County hiker, Catie, was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened...
More reports of creepy man at Lake County Metropark

Latest News

Records show Conn-Selmer has received several violations from the Ohio EPA and OSHA in recent...
Conn-Selmer has history of serious health and safety violations, records show
Leigh Steinberg on Deshaun Watson
A man is pleading for his neighbors to stop feeding stray cats as he cleans his yard of animal...
North Ridgeville man pleads for help amid cat waste problem
Caris LeVert