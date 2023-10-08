Police: 2 dead following shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are dead following a shooting Sunday on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz confirmed the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of E. 67th Street.

This is in the city’s St. Clair Superior neighborhood.

Diaz confirmed the two victims, a 34-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were shot.

19 News cameras at the scene confirmed both victims died following their injuries.

Their identities are unknown.

CPD has not specified if there are any persons of interest or if any arrests have been made.

