Police: 2 dead following shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

Cleveland Police cars
Cleveland Police cars(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are dead following a shooting Sunday on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz confirmed the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of E. 67th Street.

This is in the city’s St. Clair Superior neighborhood.

Diaz confirmed the two victims, a 34-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were shot.

19 News cameras at the scene confirmed both victims died following their injuries.

Their identities are unknown.

CPD has not specified if there are any persons of interest or if any arrests have been made.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Thieves caught on camera during ATM ‘smash and grab’ in Summit County (VIDEO)
