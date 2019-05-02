Eastlake animal shelter raided after reports of unfit living conditions

EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - Law enforcement along with the Lake Humane Society executed a search warrant at the Animal Rescue Center located at 36370 Vine Street Thursday afternoon.
The Lake Humane Society had received information that the animals were not properly cared for and conditions inside the center were unfit for animals.
During the search, numerous dogs and cats were removed from the shelter and were taken to the Lake Humane Society.
According to police, The Lake Humane Society will have a veterinarian evaluate the animals.
