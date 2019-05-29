Cleveland restaurant threatened by state: Label your bathrooms, or lose your liquor license

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Good Company in Cleveland was told to label their bathrooms or face the consequences.
Bar manager Kyle Cathcart said they could have lost their liquor license if they hadn’t complied.
The restaurant opened their doors back in January.
They are known as a neighborhood stop on West 76th Street.
“We didn’t really understand why it was an issue. We have friends and family that don’t like the classifications, don’t want the classifications of bathrooms,” said Cathcart.
But, according to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, businesses must separate toilet facilities for men and women.
“We needed to put designation in men’s and women’s room, which we didn’t want to,” said Cathcart.
Even though the bathrooms had pictures depicting who went where, the restaurant made the changes on Monday--"W" for woman, and "M" for men.
