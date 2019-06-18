Euclid murder suspect mistakenly released from jail, Cuyahoga County court records show

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected murderer was apparently released from Cuyahoga County Jail without posting his $1 million bond.
Jacquise Drewery was “erroneously released from jail,” according to an arrest warrant filed in Cuyahoga County on Tuesday morning.
The 21-year-old was initially arrested in Euclid on June 12, hours after allegedly murdering Theodore Hester at his Marsdon Drive home.
His initial case, filed with Euclid Municipal Court, was bound over to Cuyahoga County with a bond set at $1 million.
Drewery, who has since been taken back into custody, is scheduled to appear for his initial appearance in the Cuyahoga County court system on Wednesday morning.
