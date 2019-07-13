WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Beachwood Police release dramatic video of car chase after officer involved shooting (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has obtained dash cam and body cam video of the car chase that followed an officer involved shooting at Beachwood Place in June.
The video reveals some of what happened on Thursday, June 27, 2019 when an officer opened fire at a shoplifting suspect in the Beachwood Place parking lot, just north of Sak’s Fifth Avenue.
According to Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba, the suspect was fleeing the scene in a stolen car when the shots rang out.
Video shows the moments when the suspect fled in a stolen car coming very close to the the pursuing police officer.
Beachwood Place Mall shooting, dash cam 01
Officers chased the driver to South Euclid, where he ditched the car and fled on foot. A gun was found close by.
The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Jaquan Jones. Jones was caught on surveillance video inside the mall.
The shoplifting case escalated as Jones reportedly went to dangerous lengths to evade pursuing officers.
Jones tried to hide in the bushes outside the mall before trying to make it towards a gray 2014 Nissan sedan which had previously been reported stolen.
Police are still uncertain whether the suspect was hit by gunfire.
One officer sustained a minor injury, but no one else was hurt.
Beachwood Place Mall shooting, dash cam 02
On dash cam video the suspect can be seen racing away from the mall, speeding through school zones and racing through a residential neighborhood.
The suspect races at high speeds though countless stop signs to elude the police, at one point pulling into a residential driveway and running from the vehicle.
Beachwood Place Mall shooting, body cam 01
