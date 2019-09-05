Bird reveals top perching locations for scooter in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s been a a little more than a week since scooters have been allowed back on the streets, well sidewalks, of Cleveland and Bird has announced the top destinations.
The electric powered scooters are rented by users who can pick them up and drop them off anywhere using an app on their phone.
After the first week Ohio City ranks heavily as the top destination for riders:
- Soho Chicken & Whiskey (Ohio City)
- Phnom Penh Restaurant (Ohio City)
- Mitchell’s Ice Cream (Ohio City)
- The Corner Alley bowling (Downtown)
- E. 9th St & Lakeside Ave Bus Stop (Bus stop downtown)
- Bridgeview Apartments (Ohio City)
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.