‘Get Out’ actors to film Black Panther biopic in Cleveland, movie extras needed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The upcoming Warner Bros’ movie ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ will be filming in the Cleveland area between Oct. 21st and Dec. 13th.
The feature film, formerly titled ‘Jesus Was my Homeboy,’ will be a biopic about Fred Hampton, the leader of the Illinois Black Panther Party who was killed during a police raid in Chicago in 1969.
According to IMDB, Academy Award-nominated British actor Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Black Panther) will play Hampton.
Kaluuya’s ‘Get Out’ co-star, Lakeith Stanfield, has been cast as William O’Neal – the informant who gave law enforcement the floor plan to the West Side Panther Party headquarters ahead of the raid.
The movie will be directed by Shaka King, who along with Will Berson, also wrote the screenplay.
According to state records, Red Zone Pictures, Inc., the film’s production the company, applied for an Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit on Sept. 20.
To be considered for a tax credit, eligible productions must spend a minimum of $300,000 per project in the state of Ohio. The estimated value of a tax credit is based upon total budgeted eligible production expenses.
Red Zone Pictures, Inc. has applied for a tax credit with an estimated value of $729,286.
Angela Boehm Casting is currently searching for extras in the Cleveland area.
