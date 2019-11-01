Driver critical after being ‘crushed’ by 2 semis in Ohio Turnpike accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accident on the Ohio Turnpike Friday morning in Lorain County left a man in critical condition after his car became lodged under a tractor trailer.
Scott Vanness, 31, of Ypsilanti, Mich., was traveling eastbound Friday morning, around 6:40 a.m. when he struck the rear of a commercial vehicle.
The truck, driven by Jason Winkfield, 48, of Akron attempted to pull off the road with the passenger vehicle wedged under the rear.
A second commercial vehicle, driven by Brandon Freeman, 38, of Maple Heights struck the rear of the passenger car, crushing the vehicle between the two trucks.
Vanness was seriously injured and trapped in the passenger car.
The South Amherst Fire Department had to extricate Vanness.
Once extracted he was flown from the crash by Metro Life Flight to Cleveland Metro Hospital.
The Ohio eastbound lanes near mile post 135 in Lorain County were closed for approximately 50 minutes.
