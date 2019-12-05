GM, LG Chem to announce electric battery venture in Lordstown, according to reports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Reuters, General Motors and LG Chem announce that they are planning to set up a joint venture in Lordstown that includes the production of electric vehicle batteries.
According to reports, LG Chem and GM are looking to invest a total of $2 Billion into the Lordstown Ohio plant in order to produce the product.
LG Chem and GM are expected to invest $1 Billion each.
Reports say that plant workers are expected to be represented by the United Auto Workers union and earn in the range of $15 to $17 an hour.
The venture is reportedly going to be signed on Thursday.
The Lordstown GM plant was originally closed after the recent negotiations between GM and the UAW.
But the newly formed Lordstown Motor Company plans on building electric trucks in the recently closed facility.
