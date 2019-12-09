Reward offered for arrest of man suspected in deadly shooting at East Cleveland store

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service and police in Northeast Ohio are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspected shooter in a deadly incident.
Dwight Harris is wanted on a warrant for aggravated murder.
According to investigators, Harris shot and killed 61-year-old Reginald Smith on Nov. 16 at the Khan Food Mart convenience store on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland.
The 39-year-old suspect is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. His last known address is near the 1800 block of Forest Hills Boulevard, East Cleveland.
Harris should be considered armed and dangerous, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force warned.
Anyone with information about Harris’ location should contact police, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or text “WANTED” to 847411.
