Court says Timothy Loehmann’s termination was justified; former officer who shot Tamir Rice was fired for lying

This still image taken from a surveillance video played at a news conference held by Cleveland Police, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2014, shows Cleveland police officers arriving at Cudell Park on a report of a man with a gun. Twelve-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014, after he reportedly pulled a replica gun at the city park. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) (Source: Mark Duncan)
By Chris Anderson | December 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM EST - Updated December 20 at 10:30 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas ruled that the city of Cleveland’s decision to fire Timothy Loehmann was justified.

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association filed a lawsuit in March 2019 on behalf of Loehmann claiming that the former Cleveland police officer was wrongfully terminated.

Loehmann, who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November 2014, was fired from the department in May 2017 for lying on a portion of his hiring application.

The city of Cleveland released a statement regarding the court’s decision:

“The City of Cleveland is pleased that the court upheld its decision to terminate the employment of former Cleveland Police patrol officer Timothy Loehmann. The City has consistently maintained throughout this process that Loehmann’s termination was justified.”

The deadly shooting of Rice, which was ruled “reasonable,” was not a factor in Loehmann’s termination.

