Court says Timothy Loehmann’s termination was justified; former officer who shot Tamir Rice was fired for lying

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas ruled that the city of Cleveland’s decision to fire Timothy Loehmann was justified.
The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association filed a lawsuit in March 2019 on behalf of Loehmann claiming that the former Cleveland police officer was wrongfully terminated.
Loehmann, who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November 2014, was fired from the department in May 2017 for lying on a portion of his hiring application.
The city of Cleveland released a statement regarding the court’s decision:
The deadly shooting of Rice, which was ruled “reasonable,” was not a factor in Loehmann’s termination.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.