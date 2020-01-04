Substance in Oberlin Walmart hazmat scare that sent several to hospital identified as crystal methamphetamine

OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The substance that caused the hazmat scare in the parking lot of the Oberlin Walmart on Oct. 29 has been identified.
According to The Chronicle, the Lorain County Crime Lab identified the substance as crystal methamphetamine this week.
Six people, including an Oberlin police officer got sick from the substance.
Oberlin police identified the man accused of releasing the crystal methamphetamine as 28-year-old Javonte Adams.
Adams was being held in the Lorain County Jail on unrelated charges.
According to Oberlin police, the first possible contamination was reported around 9 a.m. that Tuesday when police responded to a suspected overdose in the Walmart parking lot located at 46440 U.S. Route 20.
Back in November, Oberlin Police Chief Ryan Warfield said he suspected fentanyl was the substance that led to the evacuation at the Walmart and sent several people to the hospital.
“We’ve been bred to run toward danger, and this kind of changes that dynamic a little bit. You know policemen, I don’t think we’ll ever stop running toward it,” said Warfield.
The patients were treated for symptoms consistent with an opioid exposure at Allen Memorial Hospital.
The crime lab said heroin and fentanyl are the no. 1 drugs in Lorain County.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.