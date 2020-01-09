Juveniles’ attempt to steal car from Cleveland woman stalled when they couldn’t drive stick shift

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of juveniles allegedly tried stealing a woman’s car, but they couldn’t get away because none of them knew how to drive a manual transmission vehicle.
Officers were called to Wakefield Avenue on Tuesday afternoon for reports of an attempted carjacking, according to a Cleveland police report.
The car owner told police that four juveniles wearing ski masks approached her as she was exiting her vehicle.
“Give me your keys. I don’t want to shoot anybody,” one of the victims told the woman.
The 37-year-old victim said one of the suspects pulled out what appeared to be a handgun, but couldn’t tell for sure because a plastic bag was covering it.
The suspects allowed the woman to get her child out of the backseat before they attempted to flee in the car.
Two suspects got into the car and tried to start it, but they were unsuccessful after about a minute, according to report.
The victim told police that she believed the suspects could not start the car because it was a stick shift.
According to Cleveland police, all four juveniles fled on foot from the scene.
The victim’s husband, who was in the couple’s residence at the time, followed the juveniles in his car and watched them get on a train at the nearby RTA station near West 65th Street and Lorain Avenue.
Anyone with information about the crime should call Cleveland police.
