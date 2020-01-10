Cleveland Police still searching for teens who carjacked pregnant mother

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are still searching for the teens who carjacked a pregnant woman outside of a hair salon. It happened in Cleveland close to the Lakewood border on Clifton Boulevard near West 117th Street.
The carjacking victim did not want to speak with us, but we did speak with her husband who said she’s having a very tough time and has been suffering from a lot of anxiety since the brazen crime.
“911 what is your emergency?” a dispatcher asked.
“I was just held up and had my car stolen,” the woman replied.
A 35-year-old North Ridgeville mom told police she was leaving the Green Opal Hair Salon Tuesday evening when she was approached by two teens in the parking lot behind the business.
“Do you think they were juveniles or adults?” the dispatcher asked.
“Juveniles,” the mom said. “I’m only 5-feet tall and they were about my size.”
The mom told police the two young men looked to be about 15 years old. She says one of the teens was wearing a neon green ski mask. They held up a black bag and pointed it at her, acting like there was a gun inside and demanded she hand over her keys. The young pregnant woman did not want to take any chances, so she complied with the crooks’ orders.
“I’m pregnant so I just gave them my keys,” the mother told the dispatcher.
“No, I don’t blame you,” the dispatcher told her.
“They took my car I mean it had my daughter’s car seat in it,” the woman said, her voice shaking. “I use my car for work I have to drive somewhere tomorrow.”
Police were able to track the mom’s car to the Cudell Recreation Center. Once they got there the teens took off in her car. Police followed it to West 95th Street and Denison Avenue. They say four teens, two boys and two girls, jumped out. Police ran after them, but they got away.
Police later found the woman’s car seat and her license plates in a dumpster at the rec center. The family tells me they just hope police catch whoever is responsible.
