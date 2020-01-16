Shaker Heights release dash cam video of chase involving several patrol cars; Cleveland councilman calls for pursuit policy reform

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police chased carjacking suspects for miles, across city lines at rush hour on Wednesday morning.
The pursuit comes just weeks after a teenager was killed in the violent aftermath of a different chase.
Thankfully, no bystanders were hurt, but some officials are growing concerned over the pursuits.
In dash camera video obtained by 19 News, you can see Shaker Heights patrol cars blowing past school buses and hundreds of other drivers, before the suspects violently crash in the city of Cleveland.
Cleveland Councilman Blaine Griffin says the chase was out of control.
“There were people there that felt like they were in an action movie. There were people that were traumatized,” he said.
Police say the chase started after four suspects stole a car from 69-year-old Edward Savol.
“I thought I was going to die,” Savol told 19 News in an exclusive interview.
In the dash camera video you can see an officer spot Savol’s Honda CR-V and follow it for a few streets, before he turns his lights on.
Then, officers are led on a jagged trail through neighborhood streets.
According to Shaker Height’s policy, officers are allowed to pursue suspects into a neighboring city if they’re wanted for a felony charge, like an armed carjacking in this case.
Cleveland officers can do the same, however Griffin says no more than two patrol can be involved.
In the most recent case, you can clearly see at least half a dozen Shaker officers crossing into the city of Cleveland.
You can hear them say they're reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.
“Thank God nobody was hurt, but we need to look at those policies, in order to have better coordination, so that we don’t have a senseless tragedy,” Griffin said.
A senseless tragedy-- like what happened to 13-year-old Tamia Chapman.
She was hit and killed walking down the side walk when another police chase came to a violent end in East Cleveland.
No one was hurt in Wednesday’s case, but police still don’t even have all the suspects in custody.
Only two of four are in custody tonight.
We asked Shaker Heights police for an interview about this incident.
They declined, referring us back to their policy.
