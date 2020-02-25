Missing 7- and 1-year-old boys who should be in custody of social workers may be with parents, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are trying to locate two young children who are supposed to be in the custody of Cuyahoga County social workers.
According to Cleveland police, social workers were sent to take 7-year-old Tyler and 1-year-old Andrew Roup from their parents for emergency custody after obtaining a court order.
Nobody answered at the West 54th Street home of the boys’ parents, identified as Shawn Roup and Heather Scheimaan, when investigators responded on Monday afternoon, according to Cleveland police.
Tyler is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, police say. Andrew is 2 feet tall, weighs 20 pounds, and also has brown hair with brown eyes.
Cleveland police say Roup and Scheimaan have family in Athens.
Anyone with information about the location of the children and their parents should call Cleveland police detectives immediately
