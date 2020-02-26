Cleveland pastor charged with prostitution; arrested by human trafficking task force

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local reverend was arrested Tuesday by the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force.
Reverend Randolph Brown, 64, is the pastor at Inner-City Missionary Baptist Church on E. 55th Street in Cleveland.
Brown was indicted on two counts of compelling prostitution and is scheduled to be arraigned on March 10.
Court documents show the date of offense was Aug. 1, 2018.
According to the church website, Brown was a bible teacher for The City Mission and was the chaplain for the Hudson Youth Development Center for over 27 years.
A second person, Joyce Richmond, 20, was arrested with Brown.
She was indicted on two counts of trafficking in persons and three counts of compelling prostitution.
Richmond is also scheduled to be arraigned on March 10.
