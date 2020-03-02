Man accused of groping woman at House of Blues Cleveland changes plea to guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Defiance County man accused of groping a woman during a concert in downtown Cleveland has changed his plea.
Daniel May, 36, of Ney, pleaded guilty last week to an amended charge of gross sexual imposition, according to court records.
A House of Blues employee working security told police he witnessed May touching a woman “inappropriately” during a concert on Oct. 17.
According to court records, May grabbed the 26-year-old woman “against her will and fondled her breasts."
When the woman tried to get away, police say May would not let her leave.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25.
