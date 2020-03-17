Cleveland Heights woman convicted of stabbing faux fur wearer committed to Twin Valley Hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who walked into a Cleveland Heights church and stabbed a guest over her faux fur boots has been committed to Twin Valley Hospitals, where she will undergo mental health treatment.
In February, Meredith Lowell, 35, was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
On Monday, at a hearing in front of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy, Lowell was found to be a mentally ill person who needed hospitalization.
Both sides agreed on Twin Valley Hospitals, because it was the "least restrictive commitment alternative available that is consistent with public safety and the defendant’s welfare”.
Lowell entered the Fairmount Presbyterian Church on Nov. 20, 2019 and stabbed a woman in the arm with a kitchen knife.
During a mental health evaluation, Lowell said she intended on killing the woman.
Lowell, of Cleveland Heights, targeted the victim because of her boots, which turned out to have faux fur on them instead of real fur.
Officers tell 19 News that Lowell and the victim did not have any interaction before the attack.
The only connection that Lowell has to the church is that she lives close by, according to police.
Two people inside the church restrained Lowell until police arrived at the scene.
Prosecutors said the victim required surgery on her arm and suggested she’s still suffering linger effects both physically and mentally.
Lowell has a history of violent animal activism.
On the same day of the November stabbing, she pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a separate knife incident.
In 2012 she was accused of attempting to hire a hitman to murder a person who was wearing fur clothing.
