340 deaths sentences issued, 56 death row inmates executed in Ohio since 1981

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the annual 2019 Capital Crimes Report on Wednesday, detailing each case that resulted in a death sentence in Ohio dating back to 1981.
According to the report, Ohio courts have issued 340 death sentences since 1981. In 2019, six convicted criminals were added to death row, including three in Cuyahoga County.
In that same span of time, 56 death row inmates have been executed in Ohio.
Additionally, 21 death row inmates received a sentence commutation to a punishment less than execution.
Executions in Ohio are currently paused because of a lack of effective lethal drugs.
