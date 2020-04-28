Dates announced for scheduled 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City leaders, as well as representatives from the Browns organization, released more details on Tuesday about the date and venues hosting the 2021 draft in Cleveland.
According to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Destination Cleveland, and the Cleveland Browns, the 2021 NFL Draft is expected to take place between April 29 and May 1, 2021.
The event, which marks the 86th NFL Draft and 75th anniversary of the Browns, will take place at locations near FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Nashville hosted the 2019 NFL Draft, setting an attendance record with 600,000. The 2018 NFL Draft was held in Dallas and generated an estimated $125 million for the area’s economy.
The 2020 NFL Draft was held virtually due to concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re excited for Cleveland to ‘Rock The Clock’ as the host of next year’s NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience, assuming large gatherings can take place without compromising the well-being of participants,” said David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland.
“We successfully brought to life the first virtual NFL Draft last week, and we are now very excited to work with Cleveland to incorporate some of the innovations and special access from 2020 into our planning for 2021,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of Club Business & League Events.
The city of Cleveland was officially awarded the 2021 NFL Draft in May 2019 during the league’s spring meting in Florida.
The NFL Draft Experience will include a free football festival, autograph sessions, and more.
Cleveland is slated to be a focal point to showcase major sports in the upcoming years:
- 2021: NFL Draft
- 2022: NBA All-Star Game
- 2024: NCAA Women’s Final Four
