2 state lawmakers introduce legislation that would immediately reopen Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two state Senators are cosponsoring legislation that would end the coronavirus-related restrictions and reopen Ohio’s businesses immediately.
If passed, Senate Bill 311 would repeal the current “Stay Safe Ohio” order and allow all businesses statewide to reopen.
“This has gone on long enough," said cosponsor Sen. Kristina Roegner, of Hudson. “Ohioans came together to flatten the curve of this pandemic and we did it successfully. Now we need to open our state before the damage is irreparable.”
Similar to Senate Bill 1, which was recently approved by the Ohio House, the proposal would also limit the authority of Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.
“Our government was not set up for one branch to have the authority to disrupt the general public’s lives and businesses for this long without some form of check or balance," said Sen. Rob McColley. “The time has come to reflect the will of many Ohioans by restoring balance to our government."
The bill, introduced by Republican Sens. Roegner and McColley, is in opposition to directives ordered from Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Acton.
“I believe that Ohioans, if given the freedom, will rise to the occasion and take the necessary steps to keep their families, employees and customers safe, while conducting the commerce that is so critical to our economy,” added Sen. Roegner.
