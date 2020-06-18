JACK Cleveland Casino and Thistledown Racino ready to reopen on Friday with reduced capacity

Guests can utilize JACK’s newest industry-leading technology, Virtual Players Card, for a contactless experience while using Jack Entertainment’s Mobile App as their ClubJACK rewards card. The new innovation places the benefits of a ClubJACK card directly onto the guests’ phone. Through the JACK Entertainment app, ClubJACK members can use Bluetooth to connect to any game on the casino floor, including table games, to track their play without having to insert a physical card. The Virtual Players Card functionality also connects to Bluetooth to login players to promotional kiosks removing the need to swipe. The JACK app will also provide guests the opportunity to redeem earned gift cards through a simple tap of a button. The contactless redemption will have the gift card mailed directly to the guests home eliminating the need to wait in line.