JACK Cleveland Casino and Thistledown Racino ready to reopen on Friday with reduced capacity

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino announced it is ready to reopen with heightened sanitation procedures, reduced capacity, reconfigured gaming floors, as well as social distancing signage and physical barriers amid the coronavirus crisis.
JACK Entertainment will welcome back guests for the first time in weeks at 6 a.m. on Friday, June 19 after being shut down during the pandemic.
However, there will be noticeable changes to ensure the health and well-being of guests, team members, and the community.
JACK said it has doubled down on its already stringent safety measures and implemented new policies and procedures in adherence with government mandates, CDC guidelines, and as well as additional safety protocols determined essential by the gaming company.
“We are thrilled to be able to welcome back our guests and our dedicated team members. We know it is imperative that we provide an environment where everyone can feel safe and comfortable,” said Chad Barnhill, Chief Operating Officer of JACK Entertainment. “Our commitment to our guests, team members, and all those who visit JACK has driven our decision to go beyond the directed safety measures to ensure we are doing all that we can to make JACK a great place to work and play during these unprecedented times.”
JACK Entertainment said their reopening plan includes but is not limited to the following:
Social Distancing
Both JACK properties will limit capacity by 50 percent. To ensure guests and team members practice social distancing while at the properties, the gaming floor has been reconfigured to provide appropriate spacing between guests at machines and table games will also accommodate fewer guests. Signage, ground markings and plexiglass dividers are also located throughout the property. In addition, to avoid gatherings, bars will be closed and drink service will be provided by cocktail servers throughout the gaming floors.
Face Coverings
Only table games players will be required to wear masks or cloth face coverings that meet CDC guidelines. Both properties will offer complimentary masks to all guests as needed. All team members are required to wear a face mask.
Cleaning and Sanitization
JACK will be increasing the vigilance and frequency of sanitizing all surfaces throughout the properties using hospital-grade disinfectant and advanced electrostatic sprayer technology. JACK will also provide guests the resources they need to stay safe by placing hand sanitizer stations throughout the gaming floors as well as individual sanitizing wipes to use at their leisure.
Team Member Preparedness
Following all protocols set by global, national and local health authorities, JACK team members have been thoroughly trained and educated on best cleaning, disinfecting and personal hygiene practices. In addition, the required face coverings for team members will be provided by JACK and team members have been issued a thermometer to monitor and accurately gauge any potential symptoms they may be exhibiting prior to reporting to work.
CONTACTLESS TECHNOLOGY
Guests can utilize JACK’s newest industry-leading technology, Virtual Players Card, for a contactless experience while using Jack Entertainment’s Mobile App as their ClubJACK rewards card. The new innovation places the benefits of a ClubJACK card directly onto the guests’ phone. Through the JACK Entertainment app, ClubJACK members can use Bluetooth to connect to any game on the casino floor, including table games, to track their play without having to insert a physical card. The Virtual Players Card functionality also connects to Bluetooth to login players to promotional kiosks removing the need to swipe. The JACK app will also provide guests the opportunity to redeem earned gift cards through a simple tap of a button. The contactless redemption will have the gift card mailed directly to the guests home eliminating the need to wait in line.
In addition to the gaming floor, JACK will reopen the dining establishments Nonna Pazza and STACK’D at JACK Cleveland Casino and American Burger Bar and Millcreek Grille, dinner service only, at JACK Thistledown Racino. Safety measures for the food outlets include reconfigured seating to adhere to social distancing measures, seating availability to dine-in guests only and for the fast-casual outlets, seating will be limited to 30 minutes to accommodate proper cleaning procedures between guests.
JACK Entertainment’s full list of thier latest safety measures can be found at jackentertainment.com and a full list of the state of Ohio’s reopening plans for casinos and racinos can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.