UPDATE: Akron Police searching for 3 suspects allegedly involved in Na’kia Crawford murder (photos)

The 18-year-old high school grad was shot to death on Sunday in Akron

Akron Police searching for 3 suspects allegedly involved in Na’kia Crawford murder
By John Deike | June 18, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 4:21 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department has identified three suspects — Adarus Black, Jaion Bivins and Janisha George — in connection with the murder of Na’kia Crawford.

Watch the full police press conference below:

Na’Kia Crawford murder case: Akron Police providing update on investigation. Coverage: https://bit.ly/3d92UvW

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, June 18, 2020

One suspect is planning to surrender to police, and officers are searching Summit County for the other two suspects.

Detectives recovered a 2015 Chevy Camaro in Cleveland that the suspects allegedly used in the fatal drive-by shooting.

Detectives say it was the Camaro that led police to the suspects.

Na'Kia Crawford, 18, was killed in Akron this past Sunday while running errands with her grandmother.
Na'Kia Crawford, 18, was killed in Akron this past Sunday while running errands with her grandmother. (Source: WOIO)

Police say Crawford was not targeted, and that the suspects mistook her for someone else.

Crawford, 18, was driving with her grandmother on Sunday when she was fatally shot near the intersection of North Howard Street and East North Street.

Her grandmother was not injured in the shooting.

Renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by Crawford’s family.

Continuing Na’Kia Crawford coverage:

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.