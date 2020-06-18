UPDATE: Akron Police searching for 3 suspects allegedly involved in Na’kia Crawford murder (photos)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department has identified three suspects — Adarus Black, Jaion Bivins and Janisha George — in connection with the murder of Na’kia Crawford.
Watch the full police press conference below:
One suspect is planning to surrender to police, and officers are searching Summit County for the other two suspects.
Detectives recovered a 2015 Chevy Camaro in Cleveland that the suspects allegedly used in the fatal drive-by shooting.
Detectives say it was the Camaro that led police to the suspects.
Police say Crawford was not targeted, and that the suspects mistook her for someone else.
Crawford, 18, was driving with her grandmother on Sunday when she was fatally shot near the intersection of North Howard Street and East North Street.
Her grandmother was not injured in the shooting.
Renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by Crawford’s family.
