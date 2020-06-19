UPDATE: 1 of 3 suspects allegedly involved in Na’kia Crawford’s murder in Akron turns herself in (photos)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department has identified three suspects — Adarus Black, Jaion Bivins and Janisha George — in connection with the murder of Na’kia Crawford.
Capt. David Laughlin confirmed George turned herself in at the Akron Police Department on Friday morning with her attorney.
Bivins and Black are not in custody, according to Capt. Laughlin.
Black, 17, was the shooter who murdered Crawford, police say.
Bivins is planning to surrender to police, and officers are searching Summit County for Black and George.
Detectives recovered a 2015 Chevy Camaro in Cleveland that the suspects allegedly used in the fatal drive-by shooting.
Police said it was the Camaro that led officers to the suspects.
Police say Crawford was not targeted, and that the suspects mistook her for someone else.
“Right now it appears this was a case of mistaken identity,” Said Akron Police Deputy Chief Jesse Leeser, “Na’kia Crawford was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released the following statement after the press conference:
“While nothing will ever bring Na’kia back, we hope that these pending arrests will bring some sense of justice to this grieving family. I thank the detectives and leadership of the Akron Police Department for their skilled investigative work and I strongly encourage the remaining suspects to contact the Akron Police Department to peacefully turn themselves in today.”
Crawford, 18, was driving with her grandmother on Sunday when she was fatally shot near the intersection of North Howard Street and East North Street.
Her grandmother was not injured in the shooting.
Renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by Crawford’s family.
