Silverspot Cinema in Orange Village premiering first film release in 5 months

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Silverspot Cinema is premiering Unhinged, the first movie to be released in five months, this Thursday after only screening classic films since mid-July.
The thriller stars Russel Crowe, and Silverspot Cinema is screening it on special early release.
Silverspot Cinema will show Words on Bathroom Walls, another new release, on Friday.
Two seats to the left and two seats to the right of a group will remain open, leaving a 7-foot clearance from others. The distance between rows also exceeds 6 feet.
Menus for in-theater and patio dining are available on the Silverspot mobile app. Single-use menus are also available.
“We have increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols providing extra time for theater sanitation between showtimes enhancing focus on seats, tables, armrests, and cup holders. You will find touchless hand sanitizing stations strategically placed around the theater,” a press release said. “While we have made major efforts to ensure a safe environment for our guests, we ask for your commitment to keep everyone’s health and safety in mind by maintaining good hygiene and utilizing a mask.”
Tickets may be purchased on the mobile app, through Silverspot.net or at guest relations. For more information on health and safety regulations, click here.
