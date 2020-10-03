Shaker Hardware closes after nearly 100 years of operation

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Jim Gibson, co-owner of Shaker Hardware, announced the store’s closure in a Friday evening Facebook post.
His statement said the business was founded in the early 1920s and has been owned by his family since the mid-1970s.
Shaker Hardware is one of many local businesses to close its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gibson said some of their employees worked for Shaker Hardware for over 35 years.
Gibson operated Shaker Hardware with his brother, Rob Gibson.
