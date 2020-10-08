Former Bedford High School teacher pleads to 2 counts of sexual battery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Bedford High School teacher pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to two counts of sexual battery.
Laura Dunker, 31, was indicted on six counts of sexual battery in Dec. 2019.
Bedford police said Dunker had sex with two male students.
Dunker resigned from Bedford Schools effective Dec. 5, 2019.
She will be sentenced on Nov. 19.
In July 2019, a former teacher and head football coach at Bedford High School was sentenced to six years in prison for sexual battery.
Sean Williams, 45, was convicted of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female student.
Williams, who had been teaching at the school since Aug. 2010, resigned in Feb. 2019
