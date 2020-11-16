Cleveland police investigating 7 murders from over the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of seven people were shot and killed in the city of Cleveland from Friday, Nov. 13 through Saturday, Nov. 14.
Mason Davis, 18, of Cleveland, was shot and killed in the 7000 block of Colgate Avenue on Nov. 13.
Police said Davis was shot inside a vehicle and then pushed onto the ground.
Anthony Lance, 63, of Parma, was found lying in a driveway in the 3400 block of E. 134th Street on Nov. 13.
Witnesses told police a man got out of a blue vehicle, walked up to Lance and shot him. The shooter then drove off.
Caleb Brown, 31, of Cleveland, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Little Eagle Food Market on E. 93rd Street on Nov. 13.
Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.
Omar Crosby, 40, was found lying in the courtyard in the 1500 block of Ansel Road on Nov. 14.
Police said Crosby was inside an apartment when several men forced their way inside and shot him.
Quintin Phillips, 28, was found shot to death on East 112th Street near Superior Avenue on Nov. 14.
83-year-old Katie Brown was found murdered in her home in the 9000 block of Manor Avenue on Nov. 14.
Arthur Keith, 19, of Cleveland, was fatally shot by Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police (CMHA) in the 6200 block of Haltnorth Walk on Nov. 13.
Anyone with information on any of these homicides is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.
The city’s unofficial total for homicides in 2020 is now 170.
